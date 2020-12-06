Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 6 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cool and cloudy morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia, but rain chances will increase late Sunday into the night. A trough of low pressure aloft was stretch over Texas Sunday morning, helping to develop showers in Louisiana and the western Gulf of Mexico. This upper-level low is forecast to merge with another trough over the Midwest later on Sunday, strengthening the jet stream over the Southeast. This will help provide lift over the Southeast and bring a good chance of showers after dusk Sunday and into Monday morning.

There will be a good chance of rain in the early morning hours Monday with the rain moving into the eastern viewing area (near and along I-75) by between 8 and 10 a.m. Clearing will take place during the day Monday with high temperatures reaching to near 60 for the high with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High pressure at the surface will influence the weather for the viewing area starting Monday through most of the week, bringing a northwesterly flow and colder temperatures. Freezing temperatures are not anticipated as of this update, but inland lows are forecast to be in the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with highs those days in the 60s and a sunny sky. The temperatures will moderate starting Thursday with highs near 70 Saturday with a chance of rain to start the new weekend.

