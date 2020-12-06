Sleep in Heavenly builds bunk beds for Tallahassee children in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tis the season for giving back!

The organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” provided children in Tallahassee a place to sleep.

On Saturday, they partnered with Precision Dent Removal, who sponsored the event, and teamed up the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to build 15 bunk beds for kids in the community.

The beds were built completely from scratch with the help of 75 volunteers pitching in to make it all happen.

The Tallahassee chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, John Cousins, said many children in our community don’t have a place to lay their head at night.

“The applications that we got, the kids are sleeping on the floor, they are sleeping on torn, old mattresses that they may have gotten off the street or some of them are sleeping with their parents so there is three or four or five people sleeping together. We have one delivery today that the Sheriff’s office is going to be doing, three bunks in one home so it is so special to these kids,” said Cousins.

“What better way for us to reach out those communities and show them how much we care. And I tell you Sleep in Heavenly Peace has certainly made a difference in this community. And to see all the smiles on their faces of the kids, particularly this time of year at Christmas time, it’s the time to be engaged,” said Sheriff McNeil. “Just expressing our love to people and that’s what this is all about.”

“This is more than genuine, this the real deal. So, we couldn’t say no. Could not say no! So that’s how it came about. And then just through meeting with John and hearing his heart and looking further into the organization, even on a national level, they are amazing. The 96% of their revenue goes to the build and its fully functional to the communities. There is not another one that I know of like that, it’s beautiful,” said Jeremy Smith of Precision Dent Removal.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be doing another build in Marianna next Saturday, December 12th, to build 50 bunk beds for Hurricane Michael victims.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPTallahasssee/

