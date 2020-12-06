Advertisement

Sleep in Heavenly builds bunk beds for Tallahassee children in need

The organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” provided children in Tallahassee a place to sleep.
The organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” provided children in Tallahassee a place to sleep.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tis the season for giving back!

The organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” provided children in Tallahassee a place to sleep.

On Saturday, they partnered with Precision Dent Removal, who sponsored the event, and teamed up the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to build 15 bunk beds for kids in the community.

The beds were built completely from scratch with the help of 75 volunteers pitching in to make it all happen.

The Tallahassee chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, John Cousins, said many children in our community don’t have a place to lay their head at night.

“The applications that we got, the kids are sleeping on the floor, they are sleeping on torn, old mattresses that they may have gotten off the street or some of them are sleeping with their parents so there is three or four or five people sleeping together. We have one delivery today that the Sheriff’s office is going to be doing, three bunks in one home so it is so special to these kids,” said Cousins.

“What better way for us to reach out those communities and show them how much we care. And I tell you Sleep in Heavenly Peace has certainly made a difference in this community. And to see all the smiles on their faces of the kids, particularly this time of year at Christmas time, it’s the time to be engaged,” said Sheriff McNeil. “Just expressing our love to people and that’s what this is all about.”

“This is more than genuine, this the real deal. So, we couldn’t say no. Could not say no! So that’s how it came about. And then just through meeting with John and hearing his heart and looking further into the organization, even on a national level, they are amazing. The 96% of their revenue goes to the build and its fully functional to the communities. There is not another one that I know of like that, it’s beautiful,” said Jeremy Smith of Precision Dent Removal.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be doing another build in Marianna next Saturday, December 12th, to build 50 bunk beds for Hurricane Michael victims.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPTallahasssee/

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Valdosta for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly...
President Trump rips Georgia governor at Valdosta rally
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 5, 2020
Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because...
Tallahassee couple shares experience in nationwide Pfizer vaccine trials
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle involving a truck, an SUV and...
Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on Thomasville Road
President Donald Trump will be in Georgia to stump for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler...
FACT CHECK: President Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia

Latest News

Sleep in Heavenly Peace
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace” provides children with place to sleep
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 6 - Morning Update
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 6 - Morning Update
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 6, 2020