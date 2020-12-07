Advertisement

Bainbridge High cancels school Friday ahead of playoff game against Cedartown

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge High School has announced that school will be canceled Friday, Dec. 11, ahead of their playoff football game against Cedartown High School.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Cedartown High School.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Bainbridge Public Safety shared the announcement.

“We simply do not have enough drivers and subs to cover everything if we were to try and have class,” the post said. “This will also allow plenty of time for our employees to travel to Cedartown to support our Bearcats. Thanks for understanding and GO CATS!”

So far, Bainbridge has yet to give up a single point in the Georgia Class 4A playoffs. The Bearcats defeated Westside High School 42-0 in the first round, and bested Islands High School 43-0 in the second round. Cedartown is coming off a 56-0 trouncing of North Oconee.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the Class 4A Final Four.

Shared from Bainbridge High School page: School will be CANCELLED this Friday, December 11th, due to the playoff game...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Monday, December 7, 2020

