Advertisement

Florida’s plans for COVID vaccine awareness

Before Florida receives its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the state will have to...
Before Florida receives its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the state will have to instill confidence in their safety and effectiveness.
By Jake Stofan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Before Florida receives its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the state will have to instill confidence in their safety and effectiveness.

Public confidence in the vaccines is now relatively low, but as the rollout revs up, expect to see more messages from the state encouraging Floridians to get vaccinated.

Each flu season, the Florida Department of Health puts out messages encouraging Floridians to get a flu shot.

But as the state awaits the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, there has so far been little to no messaging on COVID vaccines to instill public confidence.

“Folks need to feel confident in the vaccine and confidence in the process to volunteer to actually take it,” said Orlando State Representative Anna Eskamani.

A November Gallup Poll found just six out of ten Americans plan to get vaccinated.

Former Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said that right now, the priority is on the logistics of distributing the vaccine to vulnerable populations.

“And we know we’re not even going to have enough allocation in the next few weeks to meet that demand,” said Mayhew, who now serves as President of the Florida Hospital Association.

According to the state’s vaccine plan, television ads, social media campaigns and even a vaccine informational website are planned.

Mayhew expects as the vaccine becomes more widely available, we’ll begin to see those education efforts ramp up from both the state and groups like the Florida Hospital Association.

“So that everyone understands the various vaccines that are out there and the safety and confidence that the medical community has in these vaccines,” said Mayhew.

The Pfizer vaccine could receive FDA approval as early as this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said doses will begin arriving in the state within 24 hours of approval.

We did reach out to the Department of Health and asked when to expect the vaccine awareness campaigns to begin, but we did not receive a response.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
President Donald Trump campaigns in Valdosta for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly...
President Trump rips Georgia governor at Valdosta rally

Latest News

Florida could vote on not one, but two referendums in 2022 related to legalizing marijuana.
Legalize Marijuana Bill filed in Florida
Leon County’s Commission Chair wants to take a closer look at the three-mile stretch on North...
Leon Co. Commission Chair proposes plan to lower crime on North Monroe St.
According to TPD, the robbery happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 2259 West Tennessee St....
Tallahassee police investigating armed robbery at West Tennessee St. gas station
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic