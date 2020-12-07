FSU Football: Next two weeks vital for next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football team hopes this week brings an end to an almost month long-hiatus from playing a game.

The last time Florida State played a game was on Nov. 12., a loss on the road to N.C. State. As Florida State prepares for the last two weeks of the regular season, FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham says the next two weeks are critical as they prepare next season.

“It’s the constant mindset of stay focused on right now,” Dillingham said. “If we can just continue to instill that and we believe it, and we attack it, then like you just said. These next two weeks if we 14 days we take 14 days to get better, well next year, we’re 14 days better that’s two weeks better. We’re two weeks better next year as we kick off if we capitalize.”

Florida State hosts Duke Saturday at 4 p.m.

