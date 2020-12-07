Advertisement

FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house

A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A 22-year-old Florida State Student was found dead by FSU police Sunday morning. According to a press release, a roommate called 911 around 11 a.m., but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

FSUPD identified the man as a student who lived at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house, located on Lafayette Street. According to police, early investigation suggests no foul play, but the investigation into cause of death is ongoing.

The fraternity’s national headquarters released a statement Sunday night mourning the student.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness as we grieve the tragic loss of our friend and brother, who left this world too soon. We share our deepest condolences with his family and loved ones,” said Brian Warren, Sigma Phi Epsilon CEO. “He was beloved by all who knew him, especially his chapter brothers. We are grateful for the immediate support the Florida State staff and alumni have provided our undergraduate brothers during this time of great personal loss.”

The statement said the fraternity would work closely with the university to support chapter members as they grieve.

