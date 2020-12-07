Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
President Donald Trump campaigns in Valdosta for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly...
President Trump rips Georgia governor at Valdosta rally

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor ceremony honors those killed in 1941 attack
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus