Investigation continues into Clinch County suspicious hanging death

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A teenage boy was found hanging dead outside of a Homerville motel early Saturday morning. The community was outraged after a photo of it went viral online.

WCTV has decided not to show that photo, since it is graphic in nature.

The city is currently investigating this case.

Those closest to the victim, Omari Bryant, say they’re convinced his death was not a suicide. Although one of the signs at Southern Pines Inn claims it has 24-hour surveillance, management told WCTV all of their six video cameras were not working at the time.

Homerville Police Department officers responded to the motel around 7 a.m. Saturday, finding Bryant hanging from the front of the building by a rope around his neck.

“It hadn’t been determined whether it’s suicide or homicide at this point, and that’s why they’re investigating,” Homerville City Attorney Jeff Helms says.

Helms says HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is working on the evidence. The GBI says it’s not assisting in this case, but they are conducting the autopsy for it.

“The City and whoever else is involved in the investigation will do the best job they can to get answers,” Helms says.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office says if it was handling the case, the first thing it would do is contact the GBI.

Two friends of Bryant, Pheron Cooper and Octavis Butler, were classmates with him at Clinch County High School. They say they don’t believe he would take his own life.

“I was asleep,” Cooper said. “My dad came in the room. He was like, ‘Some boy hanging up there at the roof,’ and I didn’t think nothing of it.”

“I think it’s something behind the scenes about this,” Butler said. “He went to jail for it and got out of jail, came back he got a job and started getting good.”

Jocelyn Walker says she grew up with Bryant, and the two were best friends. She says she’s not convinced he hurt himself either.

“He wasn’t somebody that would do something like this and put himself on display,” Walker says. “He wouldn’t want nobody looking at him in that kind of situation.”

According to police documents, Bryant was arrested by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30 for stabbing two people. He faced three felony charges but was released on bond just three days before his death. Both victims of that incident did survive.

On Monday, Bryant’s body was taken to a GBI Crime Lab in Pooler. Now, the city is awaiting results from the autopsy. In the meantime, though, groups throughout the community are coming together, fighting for what they’re calling “Justice for Omari.”

