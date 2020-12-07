Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house Sunday.

University police are now looking into what happened.

The Florida State University Police Department says this is still a very active investigation with a lot of work to be done, so there’s still not a lot of information they can release.

Investigators have not yet released the student’s name, only that he was 22-years-old and a member at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

FSUPD says they were called around 11 a.m. Sunday, and that’s when EMS pronounced the student dead.

Monday, investigators were still interviewing the residents and friends who may have been with the victim the night before.

It’s important to note that police do not suspect there to be any foul play involved in his death, including hazing.

As for whether alcohol played a role, police say they’re waiting on the autopsy report before any information about the cause of death can be released.

“Again, we’re still early, early on in the investigation. So cause of death and the events leading up to it are still unknown and being investigated to this point. But at this point we don’t suspect any foul play, which does include hazing,” FSUPD Lieutenant John Baker, says.

The fraternity declined to speak with WCTV out of respect to the family, but its national headquarters did send a statement, which read:

“Our hearts are filled with sadness as we grieve the tragic loss of our friend and brother, who left this world too soon. We share our deepest condolences with his family and loved ones. He was beloved by all who knew him, especially his chapter brothers. We are grateful for the immediate support the Florida State staff and alumni have provided our undergraduate brothers during this time of great personal loss.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.