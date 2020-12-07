Leon Co. Commission Chair proposes plan to lower crime on North Monroe St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Commission Chair wants to take a closer look at the three-mile stretch on North Monroe Street, from I-10 down to John Knox Road.

Commissioner Rick Minor says he’s heard from concerned businesses and residents about crime in the area. County leaders call this area of North Monroe “the front door of Tallahassee.”

Minor plans to bring up his strategy for combatting crime, which includes creating a task force, at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

He’s already requested the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to increase its visibility in that area.

“More people come to Tallahassee through the North Monroe interchange than any other point in the county,” Minor says. “We need to make North Monroe something we can be proud of.”

Minor also says the crime statistics in that area are a problem.

“Higher assault and battery, burglary and robbery, drug use, and there was a recent case of an illegal gambling operation at one of the internet cafes there,” Minor says.

The Florida Dental Association has had a building in the area for three years now. CEO Drew Eason says one recent change is an uptick in trash.

“Shopping carts, garbage, in fact, the woods behind our building over here caught on fire a few months back due to somebody having a campfire,” Eason says. “It’s a wonderful part of town and we love being here, but we feel like it’s starting to turn a corner in the wrong direction.”

Eason also says he’s worried about his staff’s safety since he’s noticed more people loitering.

“Folks hanging out on the property, drinking alcohol, approaching staff as they get into their cars, those kinds of things,” he says.

Minor says his task force proposal will consider anything on the table.

One item that the task force could look at is adult entertainment stores on North Monroe. There are currently two of them, and while Minor acknowledged they are legitimate businesses, he says he doesn’t want the area to become overpopulated with them.

