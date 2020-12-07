Advertisement

Leon Co. Commission Chair proposes plan to lower crime on North Monroe St.

Leon County’s Commission Chair wants to take a closer look at the three-mile stretch on North...
Leon County’s Commission Chair wants to take a closer look at the three-mile stretch on North Monroe Street, from I-10 down to John Knox Road.(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Commission Chair wants to take a closer look at the three-mile stretch on North Monroe Street, from I-10 down to John Knox Road.

Commissioner Rick Minor says he’s heard from concerned businesses and residents about crime in the area. County leaders call this area of North Monroe “the front door of Tallahassee.”

Minor plans to bring up his strategy for combatting crime, which includes creating a task force, at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

He’s already requested the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to increase its visibility in that area.

“More people come to Tallahassee through the North Monroe interchange than any other point in the county,” Minor says. “We need to make North Monroe something we can be proud of.”

Minor also says the crime statistics in that area are a problem.

“Higher assault and battery, burglary and robbery, drug use, and there was a recent case of an illegal gambling operation at one of the internet cafes there,” Minor says.

The Florida Dental Association has had a building in the area for three years now. CEO Drew Eason says one recent change is an uptick in trash.

“Shopping carts, garbage, in fact, the woods behind our building over here caught on fire a few months back due to somebody having a campfire,” Eason says. “It’s a wonderful part of town and we love being here, but we feel like it’s starting to turn a corner in the wrong direction.”

Eason also says he’s worried about his staff’s safety since he’s noticed more people loitering.

“Folks hanging out on the property, drinking alcohol, approaching staff as they get into their cars, those kinds of things,” he says.

Minor says his task force proposal will consider anything on the table.

One item that the task force could look at is adult entertainment stores on North Monroe. There are currently two of them, and while Minor acknowledged they are legitimate businesses, he says he doesn’t want the area to become overpopulated with them.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
President Donald Trump campaigns in Valdosta for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly...
President Trump rips Georgia governor at Valdosta rally

Latest News

Florida could vote on not one, but two referendums in 2022 related to legalizing marijuana.
Legalize Marijuana Bill filed in Florida
Before Florida receives its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the state will have to...
Florida’s plans for COVID vaccine awareness
According to TPD, the robbery happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 2259 West Tennessee St....
Tallahassee police investigating armed robbery at West Tennessee St. gas station
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic