Mason jar pumpkin pie
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsom’s recipe for Mason jar pumpkin pie.
Total Time - 2 hours 40 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
6 (4-oz) mason jars
1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
4 tablespoons sugar, divided
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
6 oz mascarpone cheese, room temperature
6 oz cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
1/2 cup heavy cream
Method
1. Combine in medium bowl: graham cracker crumbs, 1 tablespoon sugar, and melted butter; stir to fully combine. Divide crust evenly between jars; press crust down into each jar.
2. Combine in bowl of stand mixer: brown sugar, mascarpone, cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with paddle attachment until smooth, scraping bowl and paddle 2- 3 times. Evenly top graham cracker crust with pumpkin mixture; chill 2 hours.
3. Combine in medium bowl: heavy cream, remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with hand whisk to stiff peaks. Top chilled jars and serve.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.