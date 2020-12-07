Advertisement

Mason jar pumpkin pie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsom’s recipe for Mason jar pumpkin pie.

Total Time - 2 hours 40 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

6 (4-oz) mason jars

1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

4 tablespoons sugar, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

6 oz mascarpone cheese, room temperature

6 oz cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided

1/2 cup heavy cream

Method

1. Combine in medium bowl: graham cracker crumbs, 1 tablespoon sugar, and melted butter; stir to fully combine. Divide crust evenly between jars; press crust down into each jar.

2. Combine in bowl of stand mixer: brown sugar, mascarpone, cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with paddle attachment until smooth, scraping bowl and paddle 2- 3 times. Evenly top graham cracker crust with pumpkin mixture; chill 2 hours.

3. Combine in medium bowl: heavy cream, remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with hand whisk to stiff peaks. Top chilled jars and serve.

