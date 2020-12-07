Advertisement

NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor opens wrestling gym

On the one year anniversary of the tragic attack at NAS Pensacola, one of the survivors is...
On the one year anniversary of the tragic attack at NAS Pensacola, one of the survivors is opening a new children's wrestling gym.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) - One year after the Naval Air Station Pensacola terrorist attack, Ryan Blackwell didn’t think he would be standing where he is today.

He was shot six times during the attack while protecting another sailor.

“Regardless of the issue of how many wounds I had and any of that, it didn’t ring a bell with me, I just knew that the only chance of survival was to put a plan in action, and that’s what we did,” Blackwell says.

He suffered injuries in his abdomen and his arm.

“It was a roller coaster. I had a colostomy bag, I had a paralyzed right hand because my medium nerve being hit, so my fingers weren’t working well at the time. A lot of sleepless, restless nights,” he explains.

What has gotten him through this past year is the support from his family and his wrestling students.

“Coming to my hospital room just to see coach Ryan, it holds a lot of weight,” Blackwell says,

The tragic attack is what’s motivated the retired sailor to open a youth wrestling gym, “Well Trained,” exactly one year later in Gulf Breeze.

“I understand that I was a victim to a terrorist attack to a mass shooting,” he says, “But at the end of the day, that’s not going to define me.”

He wants to teach children the same skills that helped him during the attack.

“Even when life stacks a deck against you, some of the words I tell my kids, adapt, adjust, overcome and find a way to win because sometimes losing is not if you find a way to learn something,” he adds.

The community believes he’s the perfect role model for our future generations.

