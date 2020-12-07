Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec. 7 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds and showers were leaving the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday morning, making way for sunny conditions and colder temperatures. The high Monday will get into the mid 60s in most locations with a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the northwest between 5 to 15 mph, but a small craft advisory is in effect for the offshore waters.

Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will get into the mid 30s in most spots, but could be closer to freezing in some South Georgia areas. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s with a sunny sky.

Temperatures will increase slowly starting Thursday morning with lows near 40 and a few more clouds on Friday. A weak front may enter the region this weekend, bringing a slight chance of a shower with highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.