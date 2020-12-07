State title or bust for FAMU DRS girls basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M girls basketball team is the favorite to win the girls Class 2A state title after Erica and Erin Tural transferred back to the school.

FAMU DRS started the season with a big win against Gadsden County, 73-29.

Even before the addition of the Tural twins, the team was already talented. Last year, they were one win away from a state title. For a program that has won five rings in the last eight years, the expectation is to be the last team standing.

“I’ve been on this team for four years,” senior center Capri Cargill said. “I went to state three years in a row. Last year, we made it to the championship and we lost. So winning would -- it mean a lot to me.”

FAMU DRS travels to Leon tomorrow for a game at 7:30 p.m.

