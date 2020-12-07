Advertisement

Study: Florida’s tourism industry slowly recovering as pandemic continues

The study says since the reopening of Florida, the tourism industry has started to see positive...
The study says since the reopening of Florida, the tourism industry has started to see positive trends in employee retention, an increase in hotel occupancy rate and a higher percentage of revenues and profits since July. (MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s tourism industry is slowly recovering, as impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have lessened since October, according to a study from Destinations Florida released Monday.

The study says since the reopening of Florida, the tourism industry has started to see positive trends in employee retention, an increase in hotel occupancy rates and a higher percentage of revenues and profits since July.

Although there are positive trends, more than half of the tourism partners surveyed in the study say they believe the impact of the pandemic will still be felt until around the third quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The study found that since Oct. 27, Florida tourism businesses reported the following:

  • 72% of employees retained compared to 56% in June
  • Although labor shortages remain steady at 27%, businesses reported less difficulty in accessing necessary supplies than they did in June
  • Tourism-related business’ profits were down 43% in October compared to 51% in June. Year-to-date, profits are down 55% compared to 2019
  • Tourism-related businesses’ revenues were down 29% in October compared to 45% in June. Year-to-date, revenue is down 40% compared to 2019
  • Hotel occupancy is down 29% in October compared to last year, which is significantly better than the 71% drop seen in April
  • Year-over-year hotel bookings
    • 30 days out: the average hotel, vacation rental and bed & breakfast bookings were down 42% in October, compared to 59% in June
    • 60 days out: the average hotel, vacation rental and bed & breakfast bookings were down 53% in October, compared to 60% in June

Half of the businesses surveyed received Paycheck Protection Program money, with two in five receiving their application for PPP forgiveness, Destinations Florida says. Of those businesses, 97% believe their PPP funding will be forgiven. The study also says if a second COVID-19 stimulus bill passes, two in five businesses say they would be eligible to receive more pandemic-related funding.

Robert Skrob, the executive director of Destinations Florida, says he is optimistic about the tourism industry’s future.

“Slowly but surely, we are seeing signs of a recovery and Florida’s tourism industry, which is a key driver of employment and our economy, continues to work hard to ensure our communities are able to rebound,” said Skrob. “There is no magic fix for an economic recovery but what we have seen, and what we know works, is the efforts of local tourism promotion organizations that have been providing critical resources, information and opportunities for local tourism businesses to welcome visitors back in a safe and secure manner. With the help of these organizations, Florida’s tourism economy is prepped to recover fully and thrive in the future.”

Destinations Florida says it gathered the results for this study from 244 completed surveys from industry partners across 19 counties. Most of the respondents were small businesses reliant on tourism, with fewer than 10 employees and less than $1 million in annual revenue. St. Germain Research helped Destinations Florida conduct the study.

You can find more information from the study at this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
President Donald Trump campaigns in Valdosta for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly...
President Trump rips Georgia governor at Valdosta rally

Latest News

Expanding access to broadband was a major focus of Governor's Summit on Rural Prosperity.
FCC to expand broadband access to north rural Florida communities
DeSantis included what he calls “alcohol to go” in a March executive order to help provide a...
Senate offers double shot of ‘alcohol to go’
The Homerville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death, according to Capt. Derrek...
Victim identified in Homerville suspicious death investigation
What's Brewing? Nov. 10, 2020
What’s Brewing? Dec. 7, 2020