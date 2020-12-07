Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout the pandemic, many businesses in Tallahassee have had to close their doors. But three family-owned mom and pop shops have found an opportunity to expand their passions.

All of the owners say the key to it all was trusting in themselves and believing in the support of their Tallahassee community.

For 18 months, South One Eatery served its dishes in a food truck. When business got slow, they didn’t decide to close their doors. Instead, a month ago, the owners opened their restaurant and haven’t looked back since.

“It’s like a newborn baby you must stay on top of it 24/7,” Reginald Thurman Sr., co-owner of South One Eatery, says.

From a food truck, to their own store front, South One Eatery has said consistency, good customer service, and their small staff of family is the reason they’ve been able to expand during Covid-19. The full story at 5 and 6 @WCTV pic.twitter.com/KuS11B8BTa — Sophia Carolina Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) December 7, 2020

Thurman works with his son and wife to keep a clean kitchen and serve hot meals to those willing to eat. He says he is living the dream.

When coronavirus caused many businesses to slow, he decided to keep cooking.

“I told my wife it looked bleak, but we are going to make it. I said ‘this is the hard part,’” Thurman says.

Other businesses, like Decadent Delights, experienced the same struggles.

“Absolutely it was scary. I didn’t know if it was going to be shut down, didn’t know if we were going to have the people come in to finish what they had to do to get us up and running,” Akreba Bouie, the owner of Decadent Delights, says.

After already quitting her day job, Bouie decided to take a leap of faith, opening her doors this past Saturday.

“I just went full fledge in. There was no turning back for me, because by this time I am obligated legally, so I need to go ahead and pursue and finish my passion and pursue my dream of opening up my own bakery,” Bouie says.

Down the road, another family-owned staple, Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront.

Eric McKinnon says the reason they could expand was that even in hard times, loyal customers kept showing up.

“We were able to survive it, we were able to not lay off any employees,” McKinnon says. “We were able to continue to operate and just be there for the community as the community was there for us.”

The business owners say they’re glad to see another day, hoping to make their mark during difficult times.

“It took a lot of time and effort to get to this point, so to see it come to fruition, it means a lot,” Bouie says.

“The KFC’s and the Popeye’s when they first opened, they probably had doubts,” Thurman says. “We may not ever reach that status, but I say let’s reach for the moon, because even if we miss, we are still going to be amongst the stars.”

All of the owners say they are immensely grateful to those who have continued to support them in the pandemic. Each of them hopes in time, their small business can grow to reach all corners of Tallahassee, and beyond.

