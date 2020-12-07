Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating armed robbery at West Tennessee St. gas station

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating an armed robbery at a Marathon Gas Station on West Tennessee Street. According to TPD, the robbery happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 2259 West Tennessee St. around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

A suspect walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the store manager and demanded money, TPD’s press release says. The suspect ran away with an unknown amount of money.

Police say the suspect was described as a black man wearing a beanie cap, sunglasses, a face mask and dark clothing. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case. If you have any information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. Additionally, you can reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip at 850-574-TIPS.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, December 7, 2020

