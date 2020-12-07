TPD investigating a car vs bike crash on Lafayette Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle, police said Sunday night.

According to TPD, an adult male riding a bike left the sidewalk and traveled into the road before being struck along the 1100 block of East Lafayette Street around 3:30 pm.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

