TPD investigating a car vs bike crash on Lafayette Street

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle, police said Sunday night.

According to TPD, an adult male riding a bike left the sidewalk and traveled into the road before being struck along the 1100 block of East Lafayette Street around 3:30 pm.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

