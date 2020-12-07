Advertisement

Two men shot in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says two males were shot on Dec. 6 following a shooting on...
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says two males were shot on Dec. 6 following a shooting on SE Beulah Russ Road in the Hugh Creek Community.(AP)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot Sunday on SE Beulah Russ Road in the Hugh Creek Community.

According to the press release, CCSO received a call in regard to the shooting at 8 p.m. Sunday. EMS services flew one victim to a hospital in the area, while the other was taken via ambulance.

One victim has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the hip area. The other victim remains in the ICU with a gunshot wound to the thorax, according to CCSO.

One witness stated that they had been on scene with the two men when a vehicle pulled into the yard.

A person came into the residence holding a “weapon that was longer than a pistol,” the witness told deputies. The person began asking “Where’s my money?” before going back outside.

The witness ran to hide in a closet but stopped to look outside, CCSO says. They saw a second person with a pistol pointed to one of the victim’s heads.

Once inside the closet, the witness says they heard “numerous gunshots,” according to the press release.

According to a neighbor, both victims were bleeding from gunshot wounds. The neighbor added that he saw one person run out of the house and get into the vehicle that the shooters had pulled up in before leaving the area.

The press release says there are conflicting descriptions of the getaway vehicle at this time, and the case is currently being investigated.

