Victim identified in Homerville suspicious death investigation

By Kim McCullough | WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death, according to Capt. Derrek Manning with the police department.

The victim has been identified as Omari Byrant, 18, according to Clinch County Coroner WG Smith.

The call came in around 7:19 a.m. Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at Southern Pines Inn on the 90 block of Lakeview Drive, Byrant’s body was found hanging from an outside rail.

Assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested, according to Manning.

The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Manning said police are not suspecting foul play until autopsy reports come back.

