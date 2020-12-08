Advertisement

After comeback win, Raiders one win away from first ever state title game

Rickards Raiders football
Rickards Raiders football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Rickards Raiders football team is just one win away from playing in their first-ever state title game.

In Friday’s win over Baker County, Rickards overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win their way into the program’s first-ever semifinal.

Raiders Head Coach Quintin Lewis says the defining moment of the night came at halftime when the seniors kicked him out of the locker room and said they already knew how they needed to perform better to pick up the win and make history.

“When they came out of the locker room, they were a totally different team,” Lewis said. “Played a little harder, played with more passion, more detail, a little more focus. That’s a testament to leadership; our seniors, Malik Franklin, Cameron Bell, Jeremiah Williams, Deandre Francis, Darius Glee: We have a bunch of them, and they took it upon themselves to will us to a victory.”

Rickards hosts Dunnellon on Friday at Gene Cox Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

