Appeals court denies Magbanua request to be released from jail to await trial

Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The First District Court of Appeals has just denied an appeal by Katherine Magbanua, but has not yet released a written explanation.

A two-page opinion released Tuesday afternoon says, “The petition for writ of habeas corpus is denied on the merits. A written opinion explaining this disposition will follow.”

A circuit judge previously denied Magbanua’s request to be released from jail to await trial. She cited her previous mistrial and the threat of COVID-19 while remaining in jail.

Magbanua is one of three people accused of conspiracy and murder in the death of Florida State University Law professor Dan Markel.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury and her re-trial has been delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19 related court closures.

