Despite COVID-19 circumstances, Noles still plan to honor 13 seniors in home finale

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates with Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) during the first half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday’s game for Florida State could be the final home game for a number of Seminole seniors.

The Noles currently boast 13 seniors; three true seniors and 10 redshirt seniors.

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell saying this year is obviously different: Normally, he says, they’d invite the families of the seniors on the roster and do an on-field presentation for senior day but, despite the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, those 13 players will be recognized.

“We will have a recognition of each of those guys, all of our seniors,” Norvell said. “Celebrating what they’ve done within the program, with having the opportunity for some of the to return, it could be unique.”

The Seminoles return to the field for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday against Duke. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

