Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opportunities in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Tallahassee this week and next. The following locations and opportunities will be available:

North Monroe Medical Center, 3721 N. Monroe Street - Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic

PCR testing only. Results in 2-4 days.

Testing operated by North Florida Medical Centers, Inc.

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road - Sunday, December 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Open to patients of all ages, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

No appointments. Free to all patients. Bring a valid photo ID.

Drive-thru PCR molecular testing (results in 2 days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in 20-60 minutes) available.

The county says its Office of Economic Vitality is still distributing cloth face masks to businesses. A business with one location is eligible for up to 100 face coverings, local businesses with multiple locations can get up to 200 masks from the county. Find out more at this link.

Free masks are also available to the general public at all county libraries during regular hours. The county says with the OEV and the library program, it has passed out more than 475,000 masks to the public. For locations and hours for county libraries, head to this website.

