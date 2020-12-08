Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opportunities in Leon County

COVID TESTING
COVID TESTING(MGN)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Tallahassee this week and next. The following locations and opportunities will be available:

North Monroe Medical Center, 3721 N. Monroe Street - Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

  • Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic
  • PCR testing only. Results in 2-4 days.
  • Testing operated by North Florida Medical Centers, Inc.

Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing this Wednesday at North Monroe Medical Center (3721 N Monroe St) 💠 December 9 from 9...

Posted by Leon County on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road - Sunday, December 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Open to patients of all ages, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
  • No appointments. Free to all patients. Bring a valid photo ID.
  • Drive-thru PCR molecular testing (results in 2 days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in 20-60 minutes) available.

The county says its Office of Economic Vitality is still distributing cloth face masks to businesses. A business with one location is eligible for up to 100 face coverings, local businesses with multiple locations can get up to 200 masks from the county. Find out more at this link.

Free masks are also available to the general public at all county libraries during regular hours. The county says with the OEV and the library program, it has passed out more than 475,000 masks to the public. For locations and hours for county libraries, head to this website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender has died, according to Valdosta city leaders.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a Consumer Alert for tips to help Floridians stay safe...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert for COVID-19 vaccine scams
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Mask
Challenge to Leon mask mandate dismissed