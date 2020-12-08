Advertisement

Florida State men’s basketball faces first real test against Indiana

Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) drives next to Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during...
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) drives next to Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start after defeating North Florida to start the season last Wednesday.

And this Wednesday, Florida State will face its first tough challenge of the year at home against Indiana. The interesting thing about this contest is it will only be game number two for Florida State, while the Hoosiers will arrive with a 3-1 record after spending last week in North Carolina for the Maui Invitational.

”We elected not to play in any of the tournaments that would have probably given us more experience,” Hamilton said. “We think that was the right thing to do in relation to where we were in terms of our development.”

The game has been moved up to 7:15 p.m. and will now be on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

NFC on the road against Leon in boys high school basketball action.
NFC boys basketball outlasts Leon, Leon girls roll
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
Norvell says new CDC guidelines bring a many players out of quarantine
The Lincoln boys soccer team faces Godby on Senior Night at Gene Cox.
Lincoln soccer earns sweep on senior night
The Maclay boys soccer team faces Florida High.
Maclay boys soccer pitches road shutout over Florida High