Florida State men’s basketball faces first real test against Indiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start after defeating North Florida to start the season last Wednesday.

And this Wednesday, Florida State will face its first tough challenge of the year at home against Indiana. The interesting thing about this contest is it will only be game number two for Florida State, while the Hoosiers will arrive with a 3-1 record after spending last week in North Carolina for the Maui Invitational.

”We elected not to play in any of the tournaments that would have probably given us more experience,” Hamilton said. “We think that was the right thing to do in relation to where we were in terms of our development.”

The game has been moved up to 7:15 p.m. and will now be on ESPN.

