For KING & COUNTRY coming to Tucker Civic Center for drive-in Christmas concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four-time Grammy Award-winning Christian music duo, for KING & COUNTRY, will be making a stop in Tallahassee as part of their A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour on Dec. 17.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the Main Lot at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. All patrons and staff will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

“With the current pandemic presenting unique challenges to touring musicians, A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour will see for KING & COUNTRY performing in drive-in settings across the United States, with safe, socially distanced concerts under the stars,” the press release said.

The socially-distant, drive-in concert will feature songs off of for KING & COUNTRY’s new album, “A Drummer Boy Christmas,” classic holiday songs and year-round favorites.

For KING & COUNTRY is partnering with The Salvation Army for a national toy drive that asks concert-goers to bring new, unwrapped toys to the site. These toys will be collected by the local Salvation Army and distributed to families struggling during the holiday season.

“It’s been a difficult year for so many,” said Joel Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY in the press release. “Now more than ever, we felt compelled to get out on the road in a safe and socially distanced way to spread the joy and spirit of Christmas in the best way we know – by sharing a night of music celebrating the greatest hope the world has ever known. But we didn’t want the night to end after the last car leaves the parking lot, so we chose to partner with The Salvation Army and their Rescue Christmas Campaign – to bring toys to families unable to afford them.”

Tickets are sold by the car, which may only have six passengers inside, and can be purchased online or by visiting the Tucker Center Box Office.

