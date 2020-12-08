Homerville Police say death of 18-year-old due to suicide

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Homerville Police Department has said the, following an investigation, the death of 18-year-old Omari Bryant has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

HPD says, based on findings from the autopsy performed by the medical examiner, that there is no evidence of foul play.

Officials say they are continuing their investigation and are awaiting further toxicology reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office.

A full statement from the Homerville Police Department can be seen below.

