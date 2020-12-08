Advertisement

Homerville Police say death of 18-year-old due to suicide

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Homerville Police Department has said the, following an investigation, the death of 18-year-old Omari Bryant has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

HPD says, based on findings from the autopsy performed by the medical examiner, that there is no evidence of foul play.

Officials say they are continuing their investigation and are awaiting further toxicology reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office.

A full statement from the Homerville Police Department can be seen below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

Rickards Raiders football
After comeback win, Raiders one win away from first ever state title game
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell...
Despite COVID-19 circumstances, Noles still plan to honor 13 seniors in home finale
Don't let a pecan ruin your holiday dessert.
Publix recalls holiday cookie platters, some Florida stores impacted
Luke Smallbone, left, and Joel Smallbone of Luke Smallbone, left, and Joel Smallbone of for...
For KING & COUNTRY coming to Tucker Civic Center for drive-in Christmas concert