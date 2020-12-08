Michael Hudak’s exclusive interview with Jon Ossoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Who would have thought that the eyes of the nation would be on Georgia?

No, not just as it pertains to the 2020 Presidential Election - which was separated by just 11,779 votes. No, not just because of two subsequent re-counts of that election - one of which was the largest hand re-count of all-time, and the other which was not certified until this week. It’s also because of two highly-contested, down-to-the-wire runoff elections that will decide the United States Senate.

My goal was, and still is by the way, to interview all four of the candidates - Senator Kelly Loeffler, Reverend Raphael Warnock, Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff - from these two runoff races before the election on January 5th, 2021. This is why I’ve reached out to all four of these candidates and their campaigns on multiple occasions.

I reached out to Senator David Perdue’s office on four separate occasions - twice in November, when I was told he was not available for an interview, and twice in December. His opponent, Jon Ossoff said “Yes” to an interview, so I spoke to him in our latest Morning Conversation.

