Advertisement

Michael Hudak’s exclusive interview with Jon Ossoff

By Michael Hudak
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Who would have thought that the eyes of the nation would be on Georgia?

No, not just as it pertains to the 2020 Presidential Election - which was separated by just 11,779 votes. No, not just because of two subsequent re-counts of that election - one of which was the largest hand re-count of all-time, and the other which was not certified until this week. It’s also because of two highly-contested, down-to-the-wire runoff elections that will decide the United States Senate.

My goal was, and still is by the way, to interview all four of the candidates - Senator Kelly Loeffler, Reverend Raphael Warnock, Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff - from these two runoff races before the election on January 5th, 2021. This is why I’ve reached out to all four of these candidates and their campaigns on multiple occasions.

I reached out to Senator David Perdue’s office on four separate occasions - twice in November, when I was told he was not available for an interview, and twice in December. His opponent, Jon Ossoff said “Yes” to an interview, so I spoke to him in our latest Morning Conversation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A teenage boy was found hanging dead outside of a Homerville Motel early Saturday morning. The...
Investigation continues into Clinch County suspicious hanging death
Investigation into Clinch County hanging death continues