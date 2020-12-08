Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 8, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a sunny and cool afternoon in the 50s, Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with scattered frost for colder inland areas, as lows fall into the low-to-mid-30s, except for near 40 at the coast.

Wednesday afternoon will start a warming trend, as it will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

By Thursday morning, lows will be near 40 and highs near 70, then low-70s by Friday.

Some clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers is forecast for Saturday, but Sunday will see a better chance of scattered showers, with highs still in the 70s.

Slightly cooler and drier air moves back into the region by early next week.

