“Never say ‘grind’”: Thomasville making every moment count between white lines as quest for Atlanta continues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - While the football season is always a marathon rather than a sprint, the 2020 season seems especially so.

While teams across Georgia didn’t get traditional summer workouts and opened the fall on August 1, those who make their way to Atlanta will play up until the last days of the year.

It’s a schedule that can phase some squads, but others - like the Thoamsville Bulldogs - seem more adept to handle everything that was thrown at them this year, thanks in part to their “Practice fast, play fast” mentality, making every second count when they’re between the white lines.

“We never say ‘grind’ around here, it’s not something that we don’t look forward to every day,” said Bulldogs head coach Zach Grage. “We always get out here and practice, we’re out here quickly, we’re on the field for an hour and a half, hour and 45 minutes. We get a ton of reps and then we coach off those reps the next morning in film, so trying to take care of those guys and not be out here forever in the elements but then also understand the time we do get in between these lines.

I love our personality, I love our team chemistry right now,” he continued. “But they understand when they get between these lines, it’s business.”

The Bulldogs’ quarterfinal matchup sees them hit the road against Callaway on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.