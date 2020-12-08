Advertisement

“Never say ‘grind’”: Thomasville making every moment count between white lines as quest for Atlanta continues

Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville Bulldogs football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - While the football season is always a marathon rather than a sprint, the 2020 season seems especially so.

While teams across Georgia didn’t get traditional summer workouts and opened the fall on August 1, those who make their way to Atlanta will play up until the last days of the year.

It’s a schedule that can phase some squads, but others - like the Thoamsville Bulldogs - seem more adept to handle everything that was thrown at them this year, thanks in part to their “Practice fast, play fast” mentality, making every second count when they’re between the white lines.

“We never say ‘grind’ around here, it’s not something that we don’t look forward to every day,” said Bulldogs head coach Zach Grage. “We always get out here and practice, we’re out here quickly, we’re on the field for an hour and a half, hour and 45 minutes. We get a ton of reps and then we coach off those reps the next morning in film, so trying to take care of those guys and not be out here forever in the elements but then also understand the time we do get in between these lines.

I love our personality, I love our team chemistry right now,” he continued. “But they understand when they get between these lines, it’s business.”

The Bulldogs’ quarterfinal matchup sees them hit the road against Callaway on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

Rickards Raiders football
After comeback win, Raiders one win away from first ever state title game
NFC on the road against Leon in boys high school basketball action.
NFC boys outlast Leon, Lions girls roll
The Lincoln boys soccer team faces Godby on Senior Night at Gene Cox.
Lincoln soccer earns sweep on senior night
The Pelham Hornets face off against the Clinch County Panthers in a GHSA 1A Public quarterfinal...
Sideline Snapshots: Clinch County and Pelham in quarterfinal action