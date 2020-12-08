NFC boys basketball outlasts Leon, Leon girls roll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In high school basketball action, the North Florida Christian boys picked up a signature win over Leon, while the Leon girls rolled in a doubleheader.

In the boys’ game, a late 3-point field goal from Traylon Ray gave NFC a 47-45 lead they would not relinquish. NFC picked up the win 53-48.

”I need to make a big shot for my team,” Ray said. “I was thinking about just giving my teammates the ball and the ball came to me and I just had to make a shot. You have to be a playmaker. We’re back. The NFC Eagles are back. We’re coming for that title that’s all we have to do. We just have to keep working hard.”

“We’ve been drilling into these guys for four years about buying into the system and just trust it,” head coach Chad Clement said. “It’s clicking. It’s finally clicking with this group. We’re a little school, maybe 150 kids in going against a school with 3,000 or whatever it is. So that’s a good win for us for sure.”

In the girls’ game, Leon left little doubt. The Lions built a large enough lead to trigger a running clock. Leon won 63-11, leading to a 2-1 record on the year.

