Norvell says updated CDC guidelines brought many players out of quarantine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last time Florida State played a football game was Nov. 12., it was a road loss to North Carolina State. The ‘Noles have had almost a month to heal and prepare for Saturday’s game.

This weekend, Florida State hopes to host Duke in the final regular-season home game of the year. Coach Mike Norvell said the development of the CDC shortening the quarantine time helped the Seminoles get a lot of guys back. Remember, when the Virginia game was postponed on Nov. 28, FSU said in a statement they only had 44 scholarship players available with quarantining, injuries and opt-outs.

”We’ve had a couple of other game weeks where we didn’t get the opportunity to go out and compete at the end of them,” Norvell said. “It hasn’t been a whole lot of downtime. The emotional strain of that and just the challenges of showing up with some of those missed opportunities that’s probably been one of the toughest things, but we’re excited about to be where we are.”

Florida State hosts Duke Saturday at 4 p.m.

