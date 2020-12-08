Advertisement

Publix recalls holiday cookie platters, some Florida stores impacted

Don't let a pecan ruin your holiday dessert.
Don't let a pecan ruin your holiday dessert.(Publix)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix has recalled their 20-ounce Holiday Cookie Platters because they may contain undeclared pecans.

According to the press release published Monday, “People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not list pecans as an ingredient.

“Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes,” the press release says.

The recalled Holiday Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

However, Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are not impacted by this product recall.

The product comes in a clear 20-ounce plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

Consumers with allergies to pecans who have purchased the product with lot code W34326 are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

Luke Smallbone, left, and Joel Smallbone of Luke Smallbone, left, and Joel Smallbone of for...
For KING & COUNTRY coming to Tucker Civic Center for drive-in Christmas concert
Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender has died, according to Valdosta city leaders.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a Consumer Alert for tips to help Floridians stay safe...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert for COVID-19 vaccine scams
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid