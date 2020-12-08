Publix recalls holiday cookie platters, some Florida stores impacted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix has recalled their 20-ounce Holiday Cookie Platters because they may contain undeclared pecans.

According to the press release published Monday, “People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not list pecans as an ingredient.

“Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes,” the press release says.

The recalled Holiday Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

However, Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are not impacted by this product recall.

The product comes in a clear 20-ounce plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

Consumers with allergies to pecans who have purchased the product with lot code W34326 are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

