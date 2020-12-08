Advertisement

Seminole freshman Toafili ready to see increased role after optouts in backfield

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is down numbers at many positions as the Seminoles have two games remaining in their 2020 regular season, and the running back position is no exception.

Last week, head coach Mike Norvell announced La’Damian Webb, the Noles’ second-leading rusher behind quarterback Jordan Travis, has opted out of the remainder of the season. In Webb’s absence, Jashaun Corbin and Lawrence Toafili are set to receive more carries.

Toafili is now also the top tailback back option for the FSU offense, according to this week’s depth chart.

“My thing was I wanted to try to take advantage of every opportunity I get and make the most of it,” Toafilli said “I believe there were some things I could have worked on, for sure, but just keep working focusing on now, getting better.”

FSU enters Saturday’s matchup at Duke with the sixth-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 180 yards per game, while the Blue Devils have given up the most yards per game in the conference.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m.

