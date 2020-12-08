Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Daniel Rogers was away from his car for just a few minutes Monday morning, but it was long enough for his day to be turned upside down.

The Iraq War veteran had parked his Crown Victoria outside the Advanced Auto Parts in Crawfordville, but arrived before the store opened. He said he took $20 out of his wallet, attempted to lock his car, and went to grab breakfast.

When he returned, he discovered someone had rifled through his laptop bag, stealing the computer, along with his purchased Christmas gifts for family members. Rogers said the older car sometimes has issues locking from the outside.

“My bag was empty, all the boxes were missing, the boxes that the Christmas presents I had wrapped were gone,” he said.

Those gifts- worth hundreds of dollars- were not even the worst of it. Rogers, who is diabetic, said the thief snatched life-saving medication from the car, including a month’s supply of insulin.

“Knowing that it was gone, and a whole month’s worth was gone...that was pretty worrying,” he said.

Rogers went to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office right away. WCSO confirmed with WCTV that an investigation is underway.

According to Rogers, a deputy discovered a well-defined palm print on the outside of the passenger-side door. Rogers said he was told it was unlikely any security cameras captured the break-in based on the location of his car.

Rogers was in the National Guard when he was deployed to Iraq in December 2003. He served a total of four years, including a trip to the Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. A few years ago, a near-fatal car accident halted his success as a small business owner. Ever since, he’s been working to get back on his feet.

Kelly Miller is his sister-in-law. “So this is just another setback,” she said once she learned what had happened.

Miller said she couldn’t understand why someone would take medication.

“You look in the bag and there’s a ton of medicine,” she said. “That alone should tell you that person needs it, it’s a life saving medication.”

Miller posted to the Wakulla Citizens Facebook page asking for the culprit to come forward. Dozens of commenters expressed their condolences and frustrations.

Rogers said he was moved by the outpouring of support.

”I’m incredibly grateful to anyone that leaves a comment or sends a prayer or anything like that,” he said.

The Crawfordville native said he takes his life one day at a time, knowing the next might be better.

“No matter how bad things are, the sun is still coming up tomorrow,” he said. “I still have a chance to fix things, to make things better.”

And it appears things might be on the mend. Miller created a GoFundMe page Monday, which has raised hundreds of dollars to help Rogers move on from a rough day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.