Thomasville High alumnus named first African-American to lead defense department

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - General Lloyd Austin was announced as President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, becoming the first African-American to lead the defense department.

But his career started in Thomasville, Georgia, where Gen. Austin has gone from the hardwood at Thomasville High School to making history.

“He’s a very bright, very capable person,” said Dr. Jim Hughes, who coached Austin in football at THS during a pivotal time in the school’s history.

“It was my first year as a head coach his senior year and it was the first year that we had put the black and white high schools all together,” Dr. Hughes explained.

Hughes said Austin was a leader and exactly what they needed, both in the classroom and on the field.

“The athletes pretty well demonstrated to this community that we could get along. That black and white kids could get along together, they could go to school together, they could play football, basketball, baseball together,” he recalled.

“He exemplified the word ‘leadership,’” added Lynn Stowers, a Thomasville High teacher who also taught when Austin was enrolled.

She says talking with students on Tuesday, they’re in awe.

“Someone from our very small high school, small southern town, could rise so far in the general eye of the entire United States. It’s very encouraging, I think to look at him and to realize he’s one of us,” she said.

Dr. Hughes still keeps in touch with Gen. Austin, and says he sent him a text saying congratulations.

