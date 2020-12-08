WCTV Red Kettle Day going virtual this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sounds of the Salvation Army are a little different this holiday season.

In years past, WCTV would take a day in December to take over a red kettle and ring the Salvation Army bells to collect donations.

And, while those bells are still ringing in our area, so are the sounds of keyboards.

This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, more people are making online donations and that’s what we’re doing as well.

On Thursday, December 10, our 7th annual WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day is going virtual.

“For a lot of people, it’s easier than going by the kettle. You can use your credit cards and your debit cards and different things like that, that you don’t necessarily have the option to at a kettle. So it’s so very simple and it’s so very vital,” said Julie Smith, Social Services and Program Coordinator at the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

So on Thursday, December 10, head to our website or our Facebook or Twitter pages to find a donation link.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is setting up our very own online red kettle to make sure all of your donations stay right here in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

Also, throughout the day on Thursday, WCTV will show you different stories about the programs and people the Salvation Army of Tallahassee serves.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.