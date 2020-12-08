Advertisement

WCTV Red Kettle Day going virtual this year

WCTV's Abby Walton and Mike McCall take part in WCTV's Red Kettle Takeover in 2019.
WCTV's Abby Walton and Mike McCall take part in WCTV's Red Kettle Takeover in 2019.(WCTV)
By Abby Walton
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sounds of the Salvation Army are a little different this holiday season.

In years past, WCTV would take a day in December to take over a red kettle and ring the Salvation Army bells to collect donations.

And, while those bells are still ringing in our area, so are the sounds of keyboards.

This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, more people are making online donations and that’s what we’re doing as well.

On Thursday, December 10, our 7th annual WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day is going virtual.

“For a lot of people, it’s easier than going by the kettle. You can use your credit cards and your debit cards and different things like that, that you don’t necessarily have the option to at a kettle. So it’s so very simple and it’s so very vital,” said Julie Smith, Social Services and Program Coordinator at the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

So on Thursday, December 10, head to our website or our Facebook or Twitter pages to find a donation link.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is setting up our very own online red kettle to make sure all of your donations stay right here in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

Also, throughout the day on Thursday, WCTV will show you different stories about the programs and people the Salvation Army of Tallahassee serves.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
A 22-year-old FSU student was found dead inside a fraternity house Sunday morning.
FSU student found dead inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
Leon County crash kills one, injures child
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic
An investigation is now underway at Florida State University after a student was found dead at...
Investigation underway at FSU following student death at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.
Appeals court denies Magbanua request to be released from jail to await trial
Photo courtesy MGN.
Mask mandate starting to draw bipartisan support
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
DeSantis appointee quits over raid on former state COVID-19 data worker’s home
Florida State freshman Lawrence Toafili could see more touches in the final two games of the...
Seminole freshman Toafili ready to see increased role after optouts in backfield