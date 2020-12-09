12 years later: Family looking for answers in Madison County cold case

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The case of a murdered Tallahassee mother found dead in the woods has gone cold, but now her family is looking for answers as to what happened more than a decade ago.

Marilyn Harris was 51 when hunters found her body in rural Madison County back in Jan. 2009.

Stacy Shazel tells WCTV the Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently allowed her to review all the files they have on her mother’s open case. She’s now exploring all avenues to try to get it solved.

“It hurts. It’s a hurt that never stops. It’s always there. It’s always in the back of your mind,” Shazel says.

Marilyn Harris’ body was found off Highway 90 and Pettis Springs Road just outside Greenville.

Shazel says she’s had 12 years of heartache, pain and absence.

“I have not really had good sleep since my mother died,” Shazel says.

After 12 years of unanswered questions, Shazel just wants the truth.

“My life has been tremendously affected. Our family has tremendously been affected,” she says. “My son doesn’t have a grandmother. I don’t have a mother.”

Back in Jan. 2009, Madison County locals were outraged.

“To think that folks would do that to a human being and dump them in the woods,” a resident told WCTV in 2009. “It does show that there’s no thought about the decency and respect for the person, let alone murdering them.”

At the time, deputies told WCTV they were hot on the trail of the suspects.

“We have our assumptions, but I really can’t say what those are right now,” a deputy told WCTV in 2009.

Back then, deputies were looking for two people of interest: Two black men and a black Ford truck. But in the years that have passed, the case eventually grew cold.

“My mother needs justice and my family needs to know what happened to her,” Shazel says.

Authorities never revealed publicly how Marilyn Harris was killed, but Shazel says she learned from reviewing the case file that she was shot. She hopes the gun will be found someday.

“I just want the parties that were involved to come forward. I want to know what happened to my mother,” Shazel says. “I want to know if she said, ‘Tell my baby I love her,’ I want to know. I want to know what happened to her.”

Shazel created a Facebook page called “Marilyn’s Life Mattered.” She encouraged anyone who knew her mom to join it, so they can keep her memory and case alive.

Madison County Undersheriff Epp Richardson declined to answer WCTV’s questions before this story aired. He told us via email that it is an open case, then referred us to FDLE, who’s also been working on the case. The email also says discussing the case at this point could hurt the investigation

So, time ticks on, for this family who’s been waiting so long.

