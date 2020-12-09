Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a Jan. 13 homicide in the 2700 block of Pecan Road.

TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree homicide.

“The investigation is still ongoing as TPD works to bring justice for the victim in this case,” the press release says.

Back in January, TPD hired a company called FaceLogics to help them positively identify the victim. After FaceLogics created a rendering of the victim using “facial forensics,” TPD put it out to the public.

“After the composite photos were released last night, we received numerous tips as to the possible identity of the victim,” TPD wrote on Facebook in January. “Through those tips, we were able to make a positive identification within an hour and then get in contact with his family.”

TPD did not release the victim’s name publicly.

If you have any information for police about this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Update: TPD Investigates Death In The 2700 Block Of Pecan Road After the composite photos were released last night, we... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, January 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.