County Commissioners hear vaccine distribution update

covid-19 vaccine
covid-19 vaccine(WBAY)
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners learned about the vaccine distribution plan at their Tuesday meeting.

County Administrator Vince Long told Commissioners the effort would be state run.

Claudia Blackburn, with the Florida Department of Health’s Leon County Office, says the state has a plan in phases based on prioritization developed by the CDC.

Under the current plan, the first people who will receive the vaccine will be residents and staff in long-term care facilities and the highest risk healthcare workers.

The vaccine would go directly to the hospitals for those employees; Blackburn says all of Leon County’s long term care facilities are part of the vaccine program and will receive it through CVS and Walgreens.

When it’s time to expand the program, Blackburn says they will revise the “City Readiness Plan.” It was originally designed after the anthrax scare to deliver antibiotics to the entire population of Leon County.

“We are revising the plan to deliver vaccinations in a socially distanced, safe environment. We are doing outreach to organizations who can support their own pods, or can stand up a pod with augmented staff and supplies,” said Blackburn.

She says there may be special provisions under the plan to get the vaccine to people struggling with homelessness or people who are homebound.

The state is also looking at sites for vaccination of the general population, considering the possibility of drive-through sites.

Blackburn says while the vaccine is on the way, it’s not here yet; she and Commissioners emphasized that residents should continue to socially distance and wear masks.

