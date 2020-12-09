Advertisement

FAO Schwarz toy store listed on Airbnb for one magical night only

For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.
For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.

A family of four from the same New York City household can spend a night there on December 21.

They’ll have free rein of the two-story, 20,000 square foot wonderland.

A real FAO Schwarz toy soldier, masked and socially distanced, will be their host.

The fun includes a shopping spree courtesy of Airbnb, building your own remote-controlled car, a music lesson on the iconic giant dance-on piano and a feast.

The cost of the stay is only $25 plus taxes and fees.

An online lottery for the stay begins at noon on December 15 on Airbnb’s website.

Only one family can win, so FAO Schwarz and Airbnb are also hosting online experiences for everyone else across the world.

Those experiences can be booked starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
The City of Valdosta's Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender died Monday evening at 49 years old.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

Latest News

A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Vaccine distribution in rural America faces logistical challenges
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew