FSU’s task force finalizes recommendations

Two figures of controversy, BK Roberts and Francis Eppes, who to this day, have their names across FSU’s campus. Over the years, staff and students have voiced their concerns with their views on racial justice. To tackle that issue, came the creation of the universities task force.

Tuesday night, the group of thirty discussed different solutions that will then, be presented to President John Thrasher.

Their hope? To provide a campus environment where everyone feels valued.

One by one, the resolutions were met with ‘Aye’. The Subcommittee of Recruitment, Retention & Diversity Training had three proposals all met with unanimous decisions.

Here are the proposals listed below:

1. We recommend that the Office of Human Resources secures and utilizes a national higher education database and networking tool geared toward the recruitment of underrepresented faculty and staff. The University should appropriate a recurring $15,000 annual allocation in the institutionalization of these measures.

Revisions to this measure included the possibility for annual incremental increases. They also wanted to provide in the language an opportunity for using multiple networking tools and databases.

2. We recommend that the Office of the Provost expands the Deans’ evaluation process to include equity, diversity and inclusion advancement activities, with a specific focus on accountability measures surrounding the recruitment, retention, and promotion of junior and senior faculty from underrepresented backgrounds.

3. We recommend that the Offices of the Provost and Faculty Development and Advancement increase funding to the underrepresented faculty hiring initiative, including funds for new hires, additional funding for academic units to retain faculty lines, and an extension of additional funds beyond the current three-year period. Targeted and cluster hiring should receive special consideration.

The Campus Climate Subcommittee had two proposals. They are listed below:

1. We recommend that the Office of Institutional Research facilitates a timeline for and constructs new comprehensive campus climate surveys geared toward graduate/undergraduate students, faculty, staff, and alumni with a fall 2021 target starting date. That Office will also devise systematic ways of centralizing the results of surveys for broad access. The University will institutionalize funding to support these efforts as part of an ongoing commitment to an assessment of the campus climate.

The concern some students raised with this proposal is whether or not students would actually participate.

2. We recommend that the University institutionalizes university-wide speakers’ events such as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, the Latinx Celebration, and the Golden Tribe Lecture Series through recurring funding structures. Such efforts will also include recurring funding for events surrounding new speakers’ series focusing on anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

There was much debate over the wording of this proposal. So it was finalized as such:

We recommend that the University institutionalizes university-wide speakers’ events, focusing on anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, such as but not limited to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, the Latinx Celebration, and the Golden Tribe Lecture Series through recurring funding structures. We recommend that the University provide recurring funding for new events surrounding anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, including a new speaker series.

The Committee that had all eyes on them, was the Historical Legacy Subcommittee. Their focus was on what the next moves should be, as far as placement and names of BK Roberts and Frances Eppes on FSU’s campus.

“You can remove the names from buildings, you can remove the statues,” shares Task Force member Maxine Jones, “but you are not removing the roles that these individuals played.”

The groups first resolution is as stated below:

1. We recommend that Francis Eppes’ name be removed from the College of Criminology buikding by January 31, 2021 and that an educational/historical record of the building having previously been named for Eppes be provided on campus. The record would include an outline of the process for reviewing the recognition and the reasoning for our recommendation that Eppes’ name be removed.

“There is legitimacy in maintaining the record even if it is someone who is currently proven to be problematic,” shares task force member Michelle Douglas, “The history is still there it still exists.”

The second proposal is as follows:

2. We recommend that University administration pursues legislative action during the 2020-21 Florida governmental session to remove BK Roberts’ name from the Law School building and alternatively, provides contextualized recognition of BK Roberts at a designed location within the College of Law.

There was conversation to this differentiating that BK Roberts has a relationship with the Law school whereas Eppes does not have the same relationship with the College of Criminology.

Roberts Hall was given it’s name through legislative action, which is why the committee says legislative action needs to be taken in order to change it.

Nan Rothenstein expresses, “As a law school graduate, I know me and my colleagues would love for the name to be removed and hope that he is not recognized.”

The third proposal has to do with the Francis Eppes statue:

3. We recommend that the Francis Eppes Statue be removed permanently from open-air public display and curated with accurate historical context, perhaps in a museum or archival space. The statue should be replaced with a fact-based public recognition of the pioneering roles of University founders, enslaved and indentured people, and the Seminole Tribe or other First Nation people in the University’s creation and evolution.

“We are saying we don’t want it back,” says Jones.

As far as how to replace them? That is still up in the air. But the task force wants to make sure while these symbols may no longer exist on campus green, they are not forgotten.

Tuesday night there was no discussion as far as Doak Campbell Stadium and a possible name change.

