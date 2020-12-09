Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
The City of Valdosta's Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender died Monday evening at 49 years old.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen
Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct