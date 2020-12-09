Advertisement

Jake Gaither Golf Course undergoing renovations

Jake Gaither Golf Course is currently undergoing renovations, with one of the key features...
Jake Gaither Golf Course is currently undergoing renovations, with one of the key features being revamped cart paths all the way around the course.(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret the popularity of one sport has skyrocketed in the age of isolation: Golf. And one of Tallahassee’s public courses is in the process of a face lift.

Jake Gaither Golf Course is currently undergoing renovations, with one of the key features being revamped cart paths all the way around the course.

The nine hole course is near and dear to Florida A&M Golf Head Coach Mike Rice, who oversaw golf operations at Gaither from 2002-2011, saying the upgrades are a welcome addition.

“I’d heard that the new cart paths were coming in, so I was excited to hear that,” he said. “I know there’s some other big plans they’re putting in practice wise that hopefully benefit us along with the community but it’s so great to see. The golf course looks awesome and these guys are working their butt off every day.”

The City of Tallahassee is also beginning renovations on Hilaman Golf Course.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
The City of Valdosta's Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender died Monday evening at 49 years old.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

Latest News

Marilyn Harris of Tallahassee was 51 when hunters found her body in rural Madison County in...
12 years later: Family looking for answers in Madison County cold case
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Seminoles search for second win, welcome in Hoosiers for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Marilyn Harris of Tallahassee was 51 when hunters found her body in rural Madison County in...
12 years later: Family looking for answers in Madison County cold case
TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say