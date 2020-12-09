Jake Gaither Golf Course undergoing renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret the popularity of one sport has skyrocketed in the age of isolation: Golf. And one of Tallahassee’s public courses is in the process of a face lift.

Jake Gaither Golf Course is currently undergoing renovations, with one of the key features being revamped cart paths all the way around the course.

The nine hole course is near and dear to Florida A&M Golf Head Coach Mike Rice, who oversaw golf operations at Gaither from 2002-2011, saying the upgrades are a welcome addition.

“I’d heard that the new cart paths were coming in, so I was excited to hear that,” he said. “I know there’s some other big plans they’re putting in practice wise that hopefully benefit us along with the community but it’s so great to see. The golf course looks awesome and these guys are working their butt off every day.”

The City of Tallahassee is also beginning renovations on Hilaman Golf Course.

