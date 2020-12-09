Advertisement

Lanier County deputies make arrest after 7 lbs. of marijuana found in mail

Deputies discovered seven pounds of marijuana inside the package and realized the delivery service had sent it to the wrong address, according to LCSO.(Lanier County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office says it found seven pounds of marijuana after the package containing it was sent to the wrong address.

A resident reported that an unfamiliar package was delivered to their house, and they suspected marijuana was inside, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies discovered seven pounds of marijuana inside the package and realized the delivery service had sent it to the wrong address, according to LCSO.

Deputies conducted a controlled delivery of the package to the correct address listed on it, which was on Highway 221 South in Lanier County.

The sheriff’s office says Nyjel Bacon received and signed for the package, then hid it in a bedroom closet. When deputies made contact with Bacon, he said no package had just been delivered to the residence, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies conducted a search of the residence and found the package in the bedroom closet. Bacon was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

