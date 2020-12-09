Mayor Dailey announces ‘All Human Rights Are Local’ pilot project, partnership with FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has announced a new initiative called the “All Human Rights Are Local” pilot project.

December 10 is Human Rights Day, observed around the world to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the aftermath of World War II.

Mayor Dailey says he is embarking on a new journey in Tallahassee; he says often we think of human rights as just taking place on a global stage, rather than right in our backyard.

He says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice, equality, equity, healthcare, education, and food deserts.

Dailey will be partnering with FSU’s Center for the Advancement of Human Rights.

“It is an amazing center, and Mark has a tremendous background working with both Democratic and Republican administrations specifically on human rights issues. Together we are going

to create a program to be able to move forward; our goal is to get the community involved so we can move Tallahassee,” said Mayor Dailey.

Dailey has already created an LGBTQ+ Advisory Council; last week, Tallahassee received 100 points in the 2020 Municipal Equality Index, commended for its inclusiveness.

He says he’s hoping that group and other citizen groups will get involved.

Dailey says the first few meetings will likely be virtual.

