Minor injuries reported after Jefferson Co. school bus crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting minor injuries after a Jefferson County school bus backed into a sedan at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, a school bus was traveling south on County Road 149, near Hopson Road, as it picked up Summerset School students around 7:15 a.m. A sedan was traveling a few car lengths behind the bus.

The school bus driver told troopers she passed a student who hadn’t ridden the bus in a few days and noticed he was walking out of his home. The driver stopped the bus, then attempted to back it up towards the child’s house while only activating the bus’s emergency flashers, not the yellow caution or red stop lights.

FHP’s report says the driver of the sedan told troopers she was coming to stop because she saw the bus stop and start going in reverse. The sedan driver honked the horn to let the school bus driver know they were there, but the rear of the bus ended up hitting the front of the sedan, FHP’s report says.

FHP’s report says 21 students were on the bus, and three of them sustained minor injuries in the crash. The sedan driver also had minor injuries.

