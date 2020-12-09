‘Physically, the pieces are there’: Hamilton hoping to see quick development from retooled Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For just the second time this season, Florida State is set to take the basketball court as the Seminoles welcome in Indiana as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

In the Noles’ first game of the season, a 28-point win over North Florida, head coach Leonard Hamilton used all 12 players and each saw at least seven minutes on the floor.

Hamilton says to not expect that against the Hoosiers, saying the rotation will be tighter. He added that he believes his team is talented, but doesn’t yet know how long it’ll take for them to develop into the potential he sees.

“I’m just foolish enough to think that we can be pretty good,” Hamilton said. “I think physically, the pieces are there. It would be interesting to see how fast we develop them and how efficient we are as we approach the game on Wednesday.”

FSU and Indiana are set to tip-off at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. For complete online coverage of the game, click here.

