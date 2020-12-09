Seminoles search for second win, welcome in Hoosiers for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are in search of their first ever victory over the Indiana Hoosiers as the two teams meet for the second time in as many seasons Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Last year, the Seminoles traveled to Bloomington, Indiana and was dealt their second loss of the campaign in a game that saw the Hoosiers jump out to a fast start that the Noles were never able to overcome.

When the two teams met last year, both were well into their seasons but it’s a different story this year: The Seminoles have just 40 minutes of basketball under their belt, a 86-58 win over North Florida, while the Hoosiers are set to play in their fifth game of the season. Most recently, IU competed in the Maui Invitational, held this year in Asheville, North Carolina, where they finished in third place and notched wins over Providence and Stanford.

The lone blemish on the record of IU came at the hands of #17 Texas, then the Hoosiers fell, 66-44.

Seminole fans will get treated to the second game of highly-touted freshman Scottie Barnes’ career on Wednesday, after he posted eight points, six rebounds and six assists in the opener against UNF.

A win Wednesday would be the Noles’ 25th-straight win inside the Tucker Center and would mark FSU’s fourth win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in the last five seasons.

For the first time this basketball season, we’ll be running a live blog to keep you updated during the action Wednesday evening. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

