Advertisement

Seminoles search for second win, welcome in Hoosiers for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 80-64. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are in search of their first ever victory over the Indiana Hoosiers as the two teams meet for the second time in as many seasons Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Last year, the Seminoles traveled to Bloomington, Indiana and was dealt their second loss of the campaign in a game that saw the Hoosiers jump out to a fast start that the Noles were never able to overcome.

When the two teams met last year, both were well into their seasons but it’s a different story this year: The Seminoles have just 40 minutes of basketball under their belt, a 86-58 win over North Florida, while the Hoosiers are set to play in their fifth game of the season. Most recently, IU competed in the Maui Invitational, held this year in Asheville, North Carolina, where they finished in third place and notched wins over Providence and Stanford.

The lone blemish on the record of IU came at the hands of #17 Texas, then the Hoosiers fell, 66-44.

Seminole fans will get treated to the second game of highly-touted freshman Scottie Barnes’ career on Wednesday, after he posted eight points, six rebounds and six assists in the opener against UNF.

A win Wednesday would be the Noles’ 25th-straight win inside the Tucker Center and would mark FSU’s fourth win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in the last five seasons.

For the first time this basketball season, we’ll be running a live blog to keep you updated during the action Wednesday evening. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
The City of Valdosta's Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender died Monday evening at 49 years old.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

Latest News

The Rickards Raiders girls basketball team defeated the Lincoln Trojans, 63-50, Tuesday night.
Raiders girls garner victory over Lincoln, 63-50
The FAMU DRS girls basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 75-53, Tuesday night.
FAMU DRS girls defeat Leon, 75-53
The Chiles Timberwolves girls basketball team defeated the NFC Eagles, 42-38, Tuesday night.
Chiles girls hold off NFC, 42-38
FAMU DRS girls defeat Leon, 75-53