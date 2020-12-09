TCC holds second annual Bright Light Giving Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an effort to give back to their community, TCC held their second annual Bright Light Giving Campaign Wednesday.

The campaign gave over 50 student-parents a chance to get free Christmas gifts for their children.

One student told WCTV that the event means the world to her and lets her know she can count on her school.

“It gives us hope and it also lets students know that they have the assistance from outside sources other than just family to get through things,” Sarah Collins said.

The campaign goes into tomorrow and has raised about $2,000 from donors, including a $750 donation from a TCC student.

